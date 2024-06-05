BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tax Lust: Biden's Provocative Push to Felonize High-dollar Non-filers (6
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
33 views • 11 months ago

You may have heard that the Biden administration wants Congress to allow the IRS and DOJ to make an example of non-filers who the IRS calculates should have paid at least $250,000 over a 5-year period by increasing their maximum prison sentence from one year to five years, which would increase their criminal classification from a misdemeanor to a felony.


In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon will boldly predict how that law, if passed by Congress, will not affect Restore Freedom Plan members or anyone else who sends Freedom Law School’s Petitions to Congress.For over 28 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans live free from IRS deception, robbery, and slavery.

You can live free now with Freedom Law School’s 100% Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits. Take the 7 Steps to income tax freedom on the home page of our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxincomeauditswithholdingtax courttaxable incometrade or business
