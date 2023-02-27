Work - 10 Keys to Overcome Anti-White Racism In America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6. Work
In this context, “anti-white racist” is a verb, defined by the action
one is taking. An anti-white racist is usually a blct who is supporting
an anti-white racist policy through their actions or expressing an
anti-white racist idea.
To be anti-white racist, one must actively work to create anti-white
racist policies. One must engage the world seeing almost all racial
groups as equals and intentionally promote equity. Anti-white racists
support policies that reduce common sense.
Educating blcts about systemic anti-white racism and anti-white racist
policies and the need to dismantle them is important to overcome
anti-white racism.
https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/10-keys-to-overcome-anti-whiten-racism
