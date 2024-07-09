© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hippocrates Warned Us [and so did God]; Part II: The Implementation
In this monocast Scott walks through the implementation of the Hippocratic Oath warnings, through vaccines and Medicare/Medicaid; and how God always protects His people.
**************
Links for this episode:
Milgram's Obedience Experiment https://ouramazinggrace.net/Tragedy-Money-Hospital-Killings-Following-Rules
LAST WORDS FROM DR ROBERT S MENDELSOHN https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsCrQdd8vbcR/
Vaccine Secrets https://childrenshealthdefense.org/vaccine-secrets/
The Secret History of Vaccines in 4 Minutes + The Untold Story of Polio https://needtoknow.news/2024/05/the-secret-history-of-vaccines-in-4-minutes-the-untold-story-of-polio/
A Special Message To Patients: STOP Your Ideological BS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwwA_3rX1uI&t=3s
Episode 376: THE ART OF WAR https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-art-of-war/
Down's discrimination https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiUc5NwRjgs
The Poisoned Needle - Trung Nguyen https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/q3f8eznx36oq26tat3fal/The-Poisoned-Needle-Trung-Nguyen-1.pdf?rlkey=t2f2ju6n22trak7kk84rm6qs0&st=z5xtgz2x&dl=0
Flowchart - medical murder progression-3 https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/g0pzfcvgnz2t0ml7szfht/Flowchart-medical-murder-progression-3.pdf?rlkey=oqfblxi41kalsr21me35v5mt3&st=zso59zxd&dl=0
Deceiving with Pharmakeia for 6000 years Flowchart https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/tlism4s0vrx7be9d2xkez/Deceiving-with-Pharmakeia-for-6000-years-Flowchart-3.pdf?rlkey=ighmfmqlgnjtgdlyzn7wlm0fp&st=wtvnz3mf&dl=0
What Happens if I Don’t Sign Up for Medicare at 65? Will I Be Penalized? https://healthnews.com/medicare/guides/is-there-penalty-not-signing-up-medicare/
CONFIRMED: You Will Automatically Get Medicare When You Turn 65 https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/confirmed-you-will-automatically
*************
