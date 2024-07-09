Hippocrates Warned Us [and so did God]; Part II: The Implementation

In this monocast Scott walks through the implementation of the Hippocratic Oath warnings, through vaccines and Medicare/Medicaid; and how God always protects His people.

Links for this episode:

Milgram's Obedience Experiment https://ouramazinggrace.net/Tragedy-Money-Hospital-Killings-Following-Rules

LAST WORDS FROM DR ROBERT S MENDELSOHN https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsCrQdd8vbcR/

Vaccine Secrets https://childrenshealthdefense.org/vaccine-secrets/

The Secret History of Vaccines in 4 Minutes + The Untold Story of Polio https://needtoknow.news/2024/05/the-secret-history-of-vaccines-in-4-minutes-the-untold-story-of-polio/

A Special Message To Patients: STOP Your Ideological BS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwwA_3rX1uI&t=3s

Episode 376: THE ART OF WAR https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-art-of-war/

Down's discrimination https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiUc5NwRjgs

The Poisoned Needle - Trung Nguyen https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/q3f8eznx36oq26tat3fal/The-Poisoned-Needle-Trung-Nguyen-1.pdf?rlkey=t2f2ju6n22trak7kk84rm6qs0&st=z5xtgz2x&dl=0

Flowchart - medical murder progression-3 https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/g0pzfcvgnz2t0ml7szfht/Flowchart-medical-murder-progression-3.pdf?rlkey=oqfblxi41kalsr21me35v5mt3&st=zso59zxd&dl=0

Deceiving with Pharmakeia for 6000 years Flowchart https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/tlism4s0vrx7be9d2xkez/Deceiving-with-Pharmakeia-for-6000-years-Flowchart-3.pdf?rlkey=ighmfmqlgnjtgdlyzn7wlm0fp&st=wtvnz3mf&dl=0

What Happens if I Don’t Sign Up for Medicare at 65? Will I Be Penalized? https://healthnews.com/medicare/guides/is-there-penalty-not-signing-up-medicare/

CONFIRMED: You Will Automatically Get Medicare When You Turn 65 https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/confirmed-you-will-automatically

