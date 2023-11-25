THE REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - CHAPTER 12A

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recapping the Chiastic Structure of the Book of Revelation
Genesis 3:15 - Introduction to the Seed War, Rev 12 - The Conclusion
Who is the Woman Clothed With the Sun? Mary? Physical Israel? Spiritual Israel?
Physical Israel vs. Spiritual Israel
Romans 9:6 For they are not all Israel who are descended from Israel