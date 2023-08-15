While China’s Economy Falters, The CCP Is Planning War Against America

Chinese communist dictator Xi Jinping is preparing to launch an all-out war against Taiwan and its allies, including the United States. China has been building up its military, implementing a civil preparedness program to get the Chinese people for war, and purging from the military those who aren’t fully loyal to Xi. In this episode, we break down the Chinese mentality that may ignite nuclear war.

In other stories, Donald Trump is indicted for a fourth time, this time by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, for allegedly trying to “unlawfully change the outcome of the state’s 2020 election”; and the overnight success of the country song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” coupled with the recent success of Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” and “Sound of Freedom” are clear indications that traditional American culture is anything but dead.

In the second half of the show, Paul Dragu interviews Wisconsin State Representative Ty Bodden about a bill he introduced to ban gain of function research in the Dairy State’s higher learning institutions, and Christian Gomez interviews fellow John Birch Society researcher Peter Rykowski about the six constitutional amendments the Conference of States passed at their recent simulated Constitutional Convention.