D.R.E.A.D.D.S EXPOSED: DARPA’s Mind Control Biotech is Already Here
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
133 followers
2
340 views • 1 month ago

::::They call it “Designer Receptors Exclusively Activated by Designer Drugs”... but let’s be real, this is MK Ultra 2.0 on a molecular level.
D.R.E.A.D.D.s are the hidden interface between synthetic biology and total mind control. With DARPA funding and academic front groups doing the dirty work, the plan is simple: rewire the human brain to obey.
.
This isn’t sci fi. It’s scientific tyranny, neuro engineering, remote controlled emotions, and behavior mods wrapped in the pretty packaging of “research.”
In this video, we break down the science, the spiritual agenda, and how this fits into the global Beast System rising around us.
Full spectrum control is the goal. Neural obedience is the product. Your DNA is the battlefield.

Keywords
biotechmind controldarpadreadds
