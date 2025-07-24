D.R.E.A.D.D.S EXPOSED: DARPA’s Mind Control Biotech is Already Here

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
::::They call it “Designer Receptors Exclusively Activated by Designer Drugs”... but let’s be real, this is MK Ultra 2.0 on a molecular level.
D.R.E.A.D.D.s are the hidden interface between synthetic biology and total mind control. With DARPA funding and academic front groups doing the dirty work, the plan is simple: rewire the human brain to obey.
This isn’t sci fi. It’s scientific tyranny, neuro engineering, remote controlled emotions, and behavior mods wrapped in the pretty packaging of “research.”
In this video, we break down the science, the spiritual agenda, and how this fits into the global Beast System rising around us.
Full spectrum control is the goal. Neural obedience is the product. Your DNA is the battlefield.