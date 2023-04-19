© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2eqy3k951a
500多位GTV投资者站出来一起呐喊，我们不是郭文贵的受害者，立即释放郭文贵！中国共产党停止对美国司法部门的武器化！
More than 500 GTV investors have come out together to shout, We are not Guo Wengui's victims, Free Miles Guo immediately! The Chinese Communist Party, stop the weaponization of American justice!
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish