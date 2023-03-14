MASK-HOLES PREVENT EMERGENCY CARE FOR 6YR OLD AT NC HOSPITAL

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





March 13, 2023





Teddy is joined by National File Publisher Noel Fritsch to discuss the National File / Stew Peters interview with the Matt Schlapp accuser. We also discuss the online fury created by Noel when an emergency room in North Carolina for a broken ankle over a mask policy.





