Get Biblical Understanding #233 - The Heart

This is number 233 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with The Heart.





The heart addressed in this series is not the physical organ within our body but rather the non-physical aspects that pervade humanity, which is at the center of our spiritual and mental life. Only God knows our heart and from Him alone comes our only true insights.





COLOSSIANS 2:2 That their hearts might be comforted, being knit together in love, and unto all riches of the full assurance of understanding, to the acknowledgement of the mystery of God, and of the Father, and of Christ;





COLOSSIANS 3:15 And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful.





1 THESSALONIANS 2:17 But we, brethren, being taken from you for a short time in presence, not in heart, endeavoured the more abundantly to see your face with great desire.





1 THESSALONIANS 3:13 To the end he may stablish your hearts unblameable in holiness before God, even our Father, at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ with all his saints.





2 THESSALONIANS 3:5 And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.





1 TIMOTHY 1:5 Now the end [purpose] of the commandment is charity [love] out of a pure heart, and of a good conscience, and of faith unfeigned [genuine]:





2 TIMOTHY 2:22 Flee also youthful lusts: but follow righteousness, faith, charity, peace, with them that call on the Lord out of a pure heart.









