Liberation Day Is Here...Now Our Work Begins
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
81 views • 7 months ago

It’s finally here, Liberation Day; liberation from the caustic, divisive, neo-Marxist Biden administration, liberation from the underhanded, shadowy Obama 2.0 neo-Bolsheviks, liberation from the heavy hand of our globalist oppressors, liberation from wokeism.

But just like in any successful “revolution”—and frankly, that is what we have achieved, a revolution in restoring governmental leadership that thinks the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights don’t suck—just in any revolution, We the People have to see it through, which means keeping the pressure on.

I’ve said this before, and I will say it many more times as we move forward. It’s an Alinsky rule, Rule. No. 8...


ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/liberation-day-is-herenow-our-work

