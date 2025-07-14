He Made the Universe

Brighteon has placed a viewer discretion warning on this video. This is an unwarranted warning. The only things you see are my umbrella leaning between my legs, and me reading my Bible, and verbally warning about a new type of cell phone scam. The viewer discretion warning is unwarranted and should be removed.





As destructive as some people want to be, no matter the weapons they use God made the Universe they were made in. You CANNOT defeat God.



#GodRules, #GodReigns, #GodWins



