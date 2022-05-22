5/22/2022 Miles Guo: Like Changpeng Zhao of Binance, Solana is also backed by the CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eo67o8FzwE
5/22/2022 Miles Guo: Solana, the so-called killer of Ethereum, uses its own unique blockchain technology and is actually like another BSN of Wang Qishan. Like Changpeng Zhao of Binance, Solana is also backed by the CCP. The main concern now is not the technology of the digital currency, but whether it is valuable. The stablecoins issued by entities that have no legal license, collude with the CCP, or can't be held accountable are not going to be stable.