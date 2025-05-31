© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/we-need-to-talk-about-ai/
Newspapers are printing summer reading lists of AI-hallucinated books. Apple "Intelligence" is making up fake BBC headlines. People are losing their minds as ChatGPT calls them "spiral starchildren" and "river walkers." Like characters in a Loony Tunes skit, we have just run off the edge of a cliff and—with the advent of a new generation of Hollywood-esque AI-generated fake videos—people are just beginning to look down and notice. The plunge is inevitable . . . or is it? Join James in this week's edition of The Corbett Report for a sobering look at the latest in AI nonsense.
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.