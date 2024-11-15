MAHA RISING: BATTLE TO CANCEL KELLOGG’S HEATS UP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With the Make America Healthy Again movement on the rise, removing toxic chemicals in our food and water supply is now a mainstream talking point. Food Babe, Vani Hari, joins Del with an update on the public response to her petition and march to Kellogg's Headquarters as well as her shocking interview with an heir to the Kellogg’s name. Hear what she believes is behind Kellogg’s refusal to take these harmful ingredients out of their products and her hopes for the future of our regulation agencies.
#MAHA #MakeAmericaHealthAgain #FoodBabe #VainHari #CancelKelloggs