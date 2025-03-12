Blueberry Muffins for $1.30 using NO fresh eggs! Shelf STABLE prepper muffins!

In this video, I’ll show you how to make delicious blueberry muffins from shelf-stable ingredients for just $1.30! Forget spending $4 at Starbucks—this simple, budget-friendly recipe allows you to enjoy a bigger, better muffin right at home. Whether you're looking to save money or simply want a quick breakfast, I’ll walk you through making muffins using pantry staples like box muffin mix, powdered eggs, and canned blueberries, all without needing to rely on a refrigerator.

Making these muffins is so easy! All you need is a few ingredients and about 15 minutes of your time. I'll show you how to mix the ingredients, fold in the blueberries, and bake the muffins to perfection. The best part? No fresh eggs required, just powdered eggs that are shelf-stable and ready when you are. You'll have fresh, warm muffins in no time—perfect for a grab-and-go breakfast.

Cooking with only shelf-stable ingredients is a game-changer. It helps you save money, reduce food waste, and always have a homemade meal or snack on hand—even if you’re out of fresh produce or eggs. This video is part of my mission to show you how to cook quick, easy, and affordable meals that eliminate the need for a refrigerator. Check out my website, https://loadedpotato.org, for more recipes, meal plans, and tips to save time, money, and kitchen space!





Ingredients

1 Muffin Mix - Blueberry 1 lb 1.1 oz = 484g

½ cup Olive Oil

¼ cup Egg Powder

¾ cup + 3 tbsp + 1 ¼ tsp Water

½ tbsp + 1 tsp Cooking Spray









Instructions:

Let be honest, we are making boxed muffins. Instructions are on the box of whichever you buy. 🤪

If you're like me and want to make it with powdered eggs, it's so easy.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Line muffin pan with baking cups or spray with non-stick cooking spray. (I love using jumbo size but you can use standard or mini)

Open box and remove can of blueberries.

Open blueberries and drain out the water, rinse well.

Open the package of muffin mix powder and pour into medium bowl.

Add egg powder mix, water for egg powder, water for mix, and olive oil. (If it calls for vegetable oil, I always use olive oil, way healthier for you)

Mix well.

Fold in blueberries to muffin batter.

Divide batter evenly between your muffin tins, filling 2/3 full.

Place in oven for 14-22 minutes depending on the size of muffin you are cooking. (22-28 minutes for jumbo muffins, 18-22 min for standard, and 14-16 minutes for mini muffins)

Keep an eye on them til they are golden brown.

Once cooked, remove from oven and let cool 5 minutes.

Eat warm if you have patience. I usually inhale them when they are still hot and burning my mouth, do not advise, but sooo delicious.





