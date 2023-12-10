Missing $35 Trillion Trail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The USA recorded national debt is around $34 trillion today while the Pentagon audits cannot account for over $35 trillion that has gone mysteriously missing. Learn why this is so. All those tax dollars have been transferred to the elite and their crony IMC partners. Does not matter how much money is spent or stolen on defense if the results are junk products. There is a lot of that and here is one example.