Kent Heckenlively: Unwrapping the Presidential Takedown of Trump

Donald Trump was on track for easy reelection in 2020 — until Covid hit, and his enemies in the deep state conspired to put in place the worst response possible to the Covid pandemic. Their purpose was to "make Trump look like an idiot on the evening news," no matter the cost of human lives, argues two-time New York Times bestselling author Kent Heckenlively.In this interview with The New American, Mr. Heckenlively discusses the book Presidential Takedown: How Anthony Fauci, the CDC, NIH, and the WHO Conspired to Overthrow President Trump, which he co-authored with Dr. Paul Alexander. The latter, serving as the Senior Advisor to Covid Pandemic Policy in HHS at that time, witnessed how the healthcare apparatus was weaponized against Americans during the Covid crisis -- all to "get rid of Trump." Having an immense annual $30-billion budget, Fauci, as the key figure of the healthcare "swamp," translated that into political power to build a network of alliances within the government and beyond and to influence and distort science. That explains the failures of the pandemic response, which was botched on purpose. Reflecting on Trump’s defeat in this unofficial war, Mr. Heckenlively opined that the president was purposefully deceived and possibly threatened. The interview also touches on Trump’s continued support of the current Covid vaccination policies and outlines the crisis scenarios that the deep state could try to deploy in 2024, such as starting a full-scale war with either Russia or China.

