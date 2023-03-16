An easy way to drink a raw coconut

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Drinking the cool refreshing water of a young green coconut is easier than you may think. On my adventures I often rely on coconuts for survival. Here is an easy way to quench your thirst while in the tropics.