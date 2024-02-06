A Sword Is Upon The Liar's ~ And They Shall DOTE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeremiah 50:36 A sword is upon the liars { Jimmy Rice }; and they shall dote: a sword is upon her mighty men; and they shall be dismayed.
DOTE ~ To be delirious; to have the intellect impaired by age,
so that the mind wanders or wavers;
Dote is a True Description of The Ministers of Satan
at The Overcomer Ministry in Particular !!
False Witness brother Rg Stair Fulfilled in Great Detail
The Scriptural Word in Proverbs ~ The Prating Fool!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://brandnewtube.com/studio