DESPITE $11 TRILLION FOR COVID, GOV’T PROGRAM HAS PAID $0 TO COVID VACCINE-INJURED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
Feb 27, 2023
It is perhaps the biggest untold medical story involving the government of our time. American’s have nowhere to turn if they get injured or die after receiving a COVID vaccine. FOIA emails reveal a countermeasures compensation program unwilling to safeguard, or even compensate, injured vaccine recipients.
#VaccineInjured #COVID #CICP
POSTED: February 27, 2023
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2b6j8e-despite-11-trillion-for-covid-govt-program-has-paid-0-to-covid-vaccine-inju.html