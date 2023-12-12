Combat operations of the assault airborne battalion of the Guards Ivanovo Regiment.

Adding today:

The main points from today's briefing by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zakharova:

➡️Moscow sees statements suggesting the U.S. aims to force Russia into negotiations with Ukraine on Kiev's terms as "another absurdity."

➡️A change from Zelensky to Zaluzhny or another Western puppet won't alter the situation in talks with Russia.

➡️The new U.S. military aid package to Ukraine is viewed as a criminal money-laundering scheme, but it cannot work indefinitely.

➡️Russia has been denied legal assistance by Denmark regarding the incident on the "Nord Stream" pipelines.

➡️Moscow considers the dismantling of the Soviet army monument in Sofia, Bulgaria, as a hostile act with no justification.

➡️Russia will respond if the Czech Republic's proposal to limit the movement of Russian diplomats in the EU is implemented.

➡️The Russian Foreign Ministry has no information on negotiations to replace the "grain deal."





