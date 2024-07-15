BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Assassination Attempt - So Many Questions
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
100 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
82 views • 10 months ago

Clayton Morris gives a special update on the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump. Was this a major failure of the Secret Service or something far worse?

Clayton has some fascinating questions in this very early stage of this story as it unfolds.


You may also like to watch something else from Clayton regarding the connection between anti-depressants and shootings involving young shooters. Take a look here.

Video Source:

'Redacted' with Clayton Morris

Redacted News


Closing Theme Music:

'Brace For Impact' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios


Thumbnail and Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


pce mon21:55

Keywords
assassinationspresident trumpdonald trumpassassinationpennsylvaniaus electionus 2024 election
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy