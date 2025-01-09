Weekly Catholic Man Moment: Are You Seeking Clarity on Your Role Today?

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - https://cmcsmen.net





January 12, 2025





The Baptism of the Lord





Gospel - Luke 3:15-16, 21-22

The people were filled with expectation,

and all were asking in their hearts

whether John might be the Christ.

John answered them all, saying,

“I am baptizing you with water,

but one mightier than I is coming.

I am not worthy to loosen the thongs of his sandals.

He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire.”





After all the people had been baptized

and Jesus also had been baptized and was praying,

heaven was opened and the Holy Spirit descended upon him

in bodily form like a dove.

And a voice came from heaven,

“You are my beloved Son;

with you I am well pleased.”





Topic -- Are You Seeking Clarity on Your Role Today?





Luke 3:15-16, 21-22: When Jesus had been baptized and was praying, heaven was opened.





Who are we that God has placed us here in this particular time in history?





What happens when you walk into a room?





When you walk through a room do people know you've been there?





If not everyone, but some of them, or a very few ... does your presence make a difference?





Is my way of life, my daily conduct, such that it would cause a non-Christian to say: "That man has something noble and sensible about him, that man is concerned with the things that really matter; that man has an inward peace and sense of security which I have not got, a sense of peace and security which comes not from the things of this world. I must find out what it is and get it for myself?"

This Gospel for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord is from Luke 3:15-16; 21-22.

When Jesus was baptized, only two people, Andrew and probably John the Evangelist, left John the Baptist to follow him. The others were interested in the Messiah, but when Jesus was right in front of them, they did nothing.





It seems they were more concerned with earthly things and a powerful kingdom than with a spiritual life. They wanted their happiness and prosperity here on earth, not in a future heaven. As Christians, we know that getting to heaven is more important than earthly treasures. But do we truly live like it every day? Do we follow Christ's teachings in our daily lives?





We should look into our own hearts and ask if our way of life would make a non-Christian want to know what we have. With God's help, it could be true someday that people would see the peace and security that comes from following Christ. Let's hope so.

“We all die. The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.” – Chuck Palahniuk







