Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
America's Crumbling Institutions
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
64 views
Published 2 months ago

Poison Ivy League: Nothing Is Sacred Any More


The full segment — plus interview with Christopher Rufo, Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute — is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (12 December 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6342920080112

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6342922721112

Keywords
activismharvardjesse wattersjoe bidenliberalismfraudidentity politicsidiocracyprogressivismindoctrinationhigher educationleftismideologycheatingradicalismivy leagueplagiarismwokeismdiversity equity inclusionbig educationdei

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket