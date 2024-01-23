Riccardo Bosi: Spiritual War

There are multidimensional, spiritual and supernatural forces at play that would boggle the mind.

Just about everything we’ve been told — about us, Earth and history — is a lie.

It has all been designed to control and enslave us.





READ:

• “The Screwtape Letters” by C.S. Lewis

• “The Naked Bible” & “Gods Of The Bible” by Mauro Biglino

• “Escaping Eden” & “The Scars Of Eden” by Paul Wallis





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (23 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v48mme3-australiaone-party-the-green-room-23-january-2024.html