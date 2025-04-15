New Robot could potentially replace humans in their professions - to fighting fires, spraying chemicals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fighting fires or spraying pesticides?
China has unveiled a new robot that could potentially replace humans in their professions. 🤖
Also, if missed this, again:
🛩🚫China grounds Boeing: Trade war takes to the skies
Beijing is halting further jet deliveries in retaliation to Trump's tariffs .
And it’s not just about the planes – Chinese airlines are also being told to stop using US-made aircraft parts.
That's what happens when a trade war turns into a full-on sky-high showdown. Boeing, already reeling from a series of accidents with its newest jets, is caught in the middle with its stock dipping and planes gathering dust.