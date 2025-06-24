BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Iran & Israel: "they don't know what the F*ck they're doing" - Trump 🤣
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
283 views • 2 months ago

❗️Iran and Israel have been fighting for so long and so hard that " they don't know what the f*ck they're doing " - Trump

They drove grandpa crazy... and he's not happy. 

Trump was 'angry' about ceasefire violations, had 'firm and direct' call with Netanyahu Tuesday morning. 

Trump's anger was on full display even as he departed for his trip to the NATO summit.

Adding:

Before this.... Trump said both Israel and Iran had violated the ceasefire, Reuters reports.


"Both Iran and Israel violated the ceasefire. I didn't like that Israel attacked aggressively after the ceasefire was declared," Trump said.

Recall that Israel attacked targets in Iran at night. Then, after the ceasefire came into effect, it accused Iran of launching one missile and promised a response. Tehran denies launching a missile.

Adding:

Trump again criticized Israel and called on it to adhere to the ceasefire.

"Israel, do not drop those bombs. If you do, it will be a serious violation. Bring your pilots home, now!" the US president wrote on his social network.

Adding:

@realDonaldTrump

ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114737953503348541

Adding, after ceasefire: 

Israeli Finance Minister: 

There is no doubt that this morning will leave a bitter taste, but we have achieved a resounding victory in the campaign against Iran.

We eliminated an existential threat to Israel, inflicted severe damage on the Ayatollah's regime, and destroyed dozens of targets in Tehran today.

We will complete the mission with full force in Gaza to destroy Hamas and return our hostages to ensure many years of security and growth.

Netanyahu's office: 

Israel has agreed to the US president's proposal for a ceasefire with Iran and will respond forcefully to any violation.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
