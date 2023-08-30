NATO member Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary: What would he do if he was in charge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Viktor Orbán, PM of Hungary, a NATO Member, on what he would do if he was in charge:
“Peace immediately. Call back Trump.”
“Trump is the man who can save the Western world and probably all human beings on the globe.”
Orbán knows Trump can and will prevent full-scale WW3.