5/18/2025
Proverbs 2:10-22 Jesus Christ The Wisdom Of God
Intro: Ephesians 3:9-11 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ: 10 To the intent that now unto the principalities and powers in heavenly places might be known by the church the manifold wisdom of God, 11 According to the eternal purpose which he purposed in Christ Jesus our Lord. Jesus Christ is the wisdom of God, The power of God, the love of God and the glory of God. Jesus Christ is the answer to every question. The reason for life and the purpose of our life and Life itself! If you don’t understand that then you don’t really understand true wisdom.