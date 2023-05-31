Study Shows Masks Lead to Stillbirths, Cognitive Decline, & More | Ep 87

A recent study showed that masks caused carbon dioxide poisoning, by increasing carbon dioxide levels ranging from 1.4% to 3.2% while wearing a mask.The U.S. Navy cites 0.3% and 0.5% as nearing toxic levels and 0.04% as normal levels from fresh air.Show more





Industrial hygienist and scientist Kristen Meghan of “Vets and Visionaries with Kristen Meghan, presented by We The Patriots USA,” joins “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson” to discuss the alarming numbers coming from this study. Kristen shares why these numbers are not surprising, given older studies that she has cited for decades in her profession that had similar outputs.





We show you all the numbers and offer grace to pregnant women, moms and parents who have been kept in the dark.





Sign up for the show newsletter and get our FREE, HPV resource guide PDF: https://teryngregson.com/newsletter





****Code SECRET50 for 50% Off****

Join Teryn, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Steve Deace, Jenna Ellis, Kristen Meghan and more at the WTP USA National Conference in Boise, ID, June 2 - 3: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/conference-2023/

Help grow the We The Patriots USA Podcast community, by prayerfully becoming a monthly contributor: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate/

Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046

Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom





Show less

CSID: 4de26b8fe3126c64









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co