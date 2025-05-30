INSIDE MAHA’s FIRST REPORT

Last week, the MAHA Commission unveiled its First 100 Days Report, exposing the root causes of America’s chronic health decline: ultra-processed food, environmental toxins, and the medicalization of our children.





The report outlines a roadmap for change—from confronting conflicts of interest inside our health agencies to overhauling clinical trial standards and restoring integrity to science.





Find out how this growing movement is already making an impact—and what comes next.