BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Oral Fixation
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 08/11/2023

Robert Breaker


August 10, 2023


Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the "oral fixation" that many so-called Christians have today, and how they focus more on the MOUTH than believing in the blood from the HEART.

How could they miss it? Are they saved? How could they be against the BIBLICAL TEACHING of salvation by FAITH, (or by BELIEVING), thinking salvation is instead just an act of the LIPS?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMbmAyg39ss

Keywords
bible studybaptistkjv onlyoralrobert breakerfixation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy