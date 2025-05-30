BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TREASON: How Patrick Henry Ignited the Revolution
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
367 followers
37 views • 3 months ago

In 1765, after the British passed the Stamp Act, a 29-year-old freshman legislator in Virginia named Patrick Henry pushed back - hard. His Virginia Resolves didn’t just protest a tax; they rejected Parliament’s power outright and called for resistance. “If this be treason…” he thundered in support of them. When government tried to silence the message, Henry stood firm - and the other colonies joined in, publishing every single word. On this episode, learn the defiance, the suppression, and the spark that lit the fuse.

Path to Liberty: May 30, 2025

libertyconstitutionhistorylibertarianfounders10th amendmentamerican revolutionpatrick henrystamp actvirginia resolves
