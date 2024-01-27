Escalating Texas Border Showdown

Dems’ Identity Crisis
* Great nations have great walls.
* Migrants run up our beaches like it’s D-day.
* Dems hope you’ll forget, transition to ‘border hawks’, play the blame game.
* Who do you trust to fix the border?
* [Bidan] isn’t fixing; he’s cutting.
* Joe talks tough, but he blinked.
* He throws a wrench into Texas’ economy.
* Dems love razor wire when it protects them, and pretend to be the party of law and order.
* Dems will say anything in an election year — but afterward, they’ll do absolutely nothing (good).
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (26 January 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.