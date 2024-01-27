Escalating Texas Border Showdown

Dems’ Identity Crisis

* Great nations have great walls.

* Migrants run up our beaches like it’s D-day.

* Dems hope you’ll forget, transition to ‘border hawks’, play the blame game.

* Who do you trust to fix the border?

* [Bidan] isn’t fixing; he’s cutting.

* Joe talks tough, but he blinked.

* He throws a wrench into Texas’ economy.

* Dems love razor wire when it protects them, and pretend to be the party of law and order.

* Dems will say anything in an election year — but afterward, they’ll do absolutely nothing (good).





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (26 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345677030112