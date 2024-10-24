© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MOVIE NIGHT #6
Amerigeddon is a 2016 American action film directed by Mike Norris. It is written by Gary Heavin and Chase Hunter.
The film describes a fictional attack on American society by the federal government, working in concert with a global "Elitist" organization and the United Nations.
The film was shot on Heavin's Central Texas ranch and in nearby towns.
May 13, 2016.