BAYER'S LEGAL FREE FALL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO SOURCE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/bayers-legal-free-fall/
After years of legal losses, Bayer is in critical condition facing 160,000 claims that its flagship agricultural herbicide RoundUp is causing cancer. Can the company continue with the tsunami of litigation surrounding glyphosate?
POSTED: November 17, 2023