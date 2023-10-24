Money is your god - Satan is a "Private Central Banker"

Mankind has become a Slave to worthless paper!



The bankers print it as fast as their machines are able,

and they make certain that YOU can never get ahead!

THEY DECIDE what your time and labor are worth!

THEY DECIDE everything in your life, because all you do

is chase their worthless paper, you have no time for anything else

We spend ALL of our time seeking worthless paper,

when our Creator gave us EVERYTHING we needed to be happy and thrive!

Because we have been brainwashed into worshiping the dollar,

instead of worshiping our creator and enjoying the beautiful home

that He made for us, and our children and family.

Satan is a "Private Central Banker"

Or maybe he just controls all of them

Yahuwah gave us "The Good Life" from the beginning, and we messed it up!

The Parable of The Mexican Fisherman

An American investment banker was at the pier of a small coastal Mexican village when a small boat with just one fisherman docked.

Inside the small boat were several large yellowfin tuna.

The American complimented the Mexican on the quality of his fish and asked how long it took to catch them.

The Mexican replied, “only a little while.”

The American then asked why didn’t he stay out longer and catch more fish?

The Mexican said he had enough to support his family’s immediate needs.

The American then asked, “but what do you do with the rest of your time?”

The Mexican fisherman said, “I sleep late, fish a little, play with my children, take siestas with my wife, Maria, and stroll into the village each evening where I sip wine, and play guitar with my amigos. I have a full and busy life.”

The American scoffed. “I have an MBA from Harvard, and can help you,” he said. “You should spend more time fishing, and with the proceeds, buy a bigger boat”.

“With the proceeds from the bigger boat, you could buy several boats, and eventually you would have a fleet of fishing boats”.

“Instead of selling your catch to a middle-man, you could sell directly to the processor, eventually opening up your own cannery. You could control the product, processing, and distribution”.

“Of course, you would need to leave this small coastal fishing village and move to Mexico City, then Los Angeles, and eventually to New York City, where you will run your expanding enterprise.”

The Mexican fisherman asked, “But, how long will this all take?”

To which the American replied, “Oh, 15 to 20 years or so.”

“But what then?” asked the Mexican.

The American laughed and said, “That’s the best part. When the time is right, you would announce an IPO, and sell your company stock to the public and become very rich. You would make millions!”

“Millions – then what?”

The American said, “Then you could retire. Move to a small coastal fishing village where you could sleep late, fish a little, play with your kids, take siestas with your wife, and stroll to the village in the evenings where you could sip wine and play guitar with your amigos.”



