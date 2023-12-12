The Israelis Hit a Building in Western Rafah a few hours ago

The Israelis just hit a building in Western Rafah.
If anyone was unsure of what their operation was about. Tell them to move South, then hit them in the South.
Reported:
About two dozen Palestinians have been killed in the latest Israeli airstrikes on the southern city of Rafah, which has been packed with tens of thousands of displaced civilians.
