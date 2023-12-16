Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glyphosate and the Gut-Brain Connection with Dr. Matthew Buckley
channel image
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
35 Subscribers
14 views
Published 2 months ago

Courtesy of Zen Honeycutt. Originally uploaded on Jan 12, 2015.

Dr. Buckley will review exactly how the destruction of our gut bacteria from glyphosate can lead to inflammation in the brain and body, leading to the sky rocketing illnesses we are seeing in America today. Glyphosate is sprayed in GMO food and on non orgnaic food as a drying agent before harvest. It does not dry, wash or cook off and it has been found in water, air, rain, urine, breast milk, and pediatric feeding tube liquid.

Jennifer Guistra Kozek, author of "Healing Without Hurting" joins us.

Go to Dr.Matt Buckley's blog for more info: http://kinseimindbody.com/


And buy Jennifer's book "Healing Without Hurting" her at

https://www.healingwithouthurting.com/


Learn more about glyphosate and how to protect yourself and detox from it by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup &

tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup


Keywords
glyphosateroundupdetoxing roundupglyphosate detoxing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket