Glyphosate and the Gut-Brain Connection with Dr. Matthew Buckley

Courtesy of Zen Honeycutt. Originally uploaded on Jan 12, 2015.

Dr. Buckley will review exactly how the destruction of our gut bacteria from glyphosate can lead to inflammation in the brain and body, leading to the sky rocketing illnesses we are seeing in America today. Glyphosate is sprayed in GMO food and on non orgnaic food as a drying agent before harvest. It does not dry, wash or cook off and it has been found in water, air, rain, urine, breast milk, and pediatric feeding tube liquid.

Jennifer Guistra Kozek, author of "Healing Without Hurting" joins us.

