9 hacks for STAYING 29-years-old

84 views • 05/10/2023

This week, I turn 38 years old and (please forgive the not-so-humble brag) I really don't look or feel it! Here I share some photos and videos of me now and me 9 years ago, I think you'll agree that I barely look like I've aged a day.Perhaps it's a bit vain to want to stay looking 29 years old but I see beauty as a proxy for and manifestation of health, self-control, fertility, confidence, self-esteem, and dignity. That's why it's something I aspire to unashamedly! If you still think beauty is silly, I'll add that my energy levels have not declined since the time I was 29 (and my cognitive edge has certainly not dulled).

I'll share my top 9 anti-aging hacks and habits, things I've done for years that keep me young.


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1334-staying-29


podcastnicotinefastinglongevitylifestylered light therapyadaptogensanti-agingweight liftingdietscoconutsnootropicsbrain trainingracetamsdual n-backlimitless mindsetlifehackhealthy habitsmemory trainingsun tanningsemen retention
