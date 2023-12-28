CHP Talks: Makayla Anderson—Faith and Hope in Songs and Poetry

December 28, 2023: My guest this week is Makayla Anderson, a young poet and musician in the Bulkley Valley in Northern BC. We discuss her writings about matters of faith and hope. She and her three sisters—Kalia, Mackenzie and Madison—perform her music and lead worship at various churches and local events and in August, 2023 made a trip to share their music with Keith and Kristyn Getty and others at an event in Nashville. We talk about the challenges and disappointments that are part of the human condition and the importance of faith and we play a few short segments of her music (lyrics can be found in the episode shownotes).
Makayla can be reached at [email protected]
Lyrics for the segments played on today's episode: (written and copyrighted by Makayla Anderson; reprinted here by permission) Complete lyrics available by following the links.
Heading Home
(Hebrews 11-12) complete lyrics here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1c21-7R_4rwozxfTlE_1IRbcqmZqnsLfcrQfGC18Rk8I/edit
Time would fail for me to tell of those through history
Who obtained promises, worked righteousness and lived in victory
They followed the Master’s call to lay down their lives
And yet, to this very day, their stories still survive
For they lived by faith, out of weakness were made strong
Yes they lived by faith and they formed a glorious throng
This world could not receive them for they were not its own
They were victorious, broken pilgrims heading home . . .
. . . . . . .
Lest we become weary and discouraged in our souls
Let us remember Jesus; through His suffering we’re made whole
Let us hold fast to the promise that as we run this race
Our souls are safe in Jesus, no matter what we face
We will live by faith, out of weakness we’re made strong
We will live by faith, we will join the glorious throng
This world can not receive us for we are not its own
We are victorious, broken pilgrims heading home
Certain
(Romans 8:31-39, Hebrews 13:8)
(Special thanks to Jeff Harden for helping me edit and record this song)
complete lyrics here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1tqqqZh9spXP3mXB5UMXi4BgxkNoeO5FZy49fzkUHCb0/edit
Days rush by as whirlwinds of terror and decay
The nations quake and shatter; earth is in dismay
We are certain of uncertainty, wars and worries rise
Yet I rest in confidence; and this my soul will cry
I am absolutely certain and persuaded and assured
There is nothing that can still your love or nullify Your Word
I am confident of one thing; sure of whom I trust
I’m convinced of Your great gospel - that You’ll come back for us
Set My Eyes
(Matthew 6:19-21, Colossians 3:1-3)
(Written at the onset of the war in Ukraine)
complete lyrics here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1qFvMMe0ZRzi-S45ciOHlDKHYaQg4pjV5gjBPm_a7rhI/edit
Rumors spread from sea to sea
But there’s a war inside of me
When I set my eyes on things down here
Abba, Father, give me grace
Help me seek Your holy face
You alone can rescue me from fear
I set my eyes on things above, not on things on earth
I rest my soul in the Father’s love; the joy of a brand new birth
I set my eyes on You
