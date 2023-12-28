CHP Talks: Makayla Anderson—Faith and Hope in Songs and Poetry

December 28, 2023: My guest this week is Makayla Anderson, a young poet and musician in the Bulkley Valley in Northern BC. We discuss her writings about matters of faith and hope. She and her three sisters—Kalia, Mackenzie and Madison—perform her music and lead worship at various churches and local events and in August, 2023 made a trip to share their music with Keith and Kristyn Getty and others at an event in Nashville. We talk about the challenges and disappointments that are part of the human condition and the importance of faith and we play a few short segments of her music (lyrics can be found in the episode shownotes).





Makayla can be reached at [email protected]

Lyrics for the segments played on today's episode: (written and copyrighted by Makayla Anderson; reprinted here by permission) Complete lyrics available by following the links.





Heading Home

(Hebrews 11-12) complete lyrics here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1c21-7R_4rwozxfTlE_1IRbcqmZqnsLfcrQfGC18Rk8I/edit

Time would fail for me to tell of those through history

Who obtained promises, worked righteousness and lived in victory

They followed the Master’s call to lay down their lives

And yet, to this very day, their stories still survive





For they lived by faith, out of weakness were made strong

Yes they lived by faith and they formed a glorious throng

This world could not receive them for they were not its own

They were victorious, broken pilgrims heading home . . .

. . . . . . .

Lest we become weary and discouraged in our souls

Let us remember Jesus; through His suffering we’re made whole

Let us hold fast to the promise that as we run this race

Our souls are safe in Jesus, no matter what we face





We will live by faith, out of weakness we’re made strong

We will live by faith, we will join the glorious throng

This world can not receive us for we are not its own

We are victorious, broken pilgrims heading home





Certain



(Romans 8:31-39, Hebrews 13:8)

(Special thanks to Jeff Harden for helping me edit and record this song)

complete lyrics here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1tqqqZh9spXP3mXB5UMXi4BgxkNoeO5FZy49fzkUHCb0/edit

Days rush by as whirlwinds of terror and decay

The nations quake and shatter; earth is in dismay

We are certain of uncertainty, wars and worries rise

Yet I rest in confidence; and this my soul will cry





I am absolutely certain and persuaded and assured

There is nothing that can still your love or nullify Your Word

I am confident of one thing; sure of whom I trust

I’m convinced of Your great gospel - that You’ll come back for us





Set My Eyes

(Matthew 6:19-21, Colossians 3:1-3)

(Written at the onset of the war in Ukraine)

complete lyrics here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1qFvMMe0ZRzi-S45ciOHlDKHYaQg4pjV5gjBPm_a7rhI/edit

Rumors spread from sea to sea

But there’s a war inside of me

When I set my eyes on things down here

Abba, Father, give me grace

Help me seek Your holy face

You alone can rescue me from fear





I set my eyes on things above, not on things on earth

I rest my soul in the Father’s love; the joy of a brand new birth

I set my eyes on You