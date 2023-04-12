In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





Apr 11, 2023





Paul Harrell and National File’s Frankie Stockes do a deep dive legal analysis into the FAKE charges brought against President Donald Trump by a NY county prosector. They also discuss Bill Barr’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and do a quick run-down of the most important news items of the day.









Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2hl956-trump-legal-analysis-bill-barr-epstein-ties.html



