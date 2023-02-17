Babylon is fallen: why is pope Francis against anti-sodomy laws?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on February 9, 2023.





In late January 2023, in an interview with the Associated Press, pope Francis spoke against the implementation of anti-sodomy or anti-homosexual laws primarily in African nations:



https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/pope-francis-says-bishops-who-encourage-anti-sodomy-laws-need-conversion-says-church-must-fight-such-laws/



https://news.yahoo.com/pope-francis-condemns-anti-gay-195126883.html





The pope has asked that his bishops who are supporters of anti-sodomy laws be “converted”! Converted to what, mr. pope? To homosexuality or sodomy? Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed by God in Genesis 19 for their sexual perversions including sodomy, a term that comes from the name of the city, Sodom, which God destroyed.

In both books of Kings, sodomites were destroyed by God yet the pope, who is the wicked one, son of perdition and antichrist, speaks against Christ Who is God, by fighting against anti-sodomy laws that have received support in African nations.



Why? Because the pope wants to protect his clerics the great majority of which are homosexuals:



https://beyondchron.org/98-of-romes-priests-are-gay/



https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame



The pope wants to protect his homosexual clergy since many of his clerics are pedophiles whereby pedophilia is gaining support in the United States, the second beast or nation of Revelation 13 which used to be a Christian nation but now speaks as a dragon, which represents satan in Revelation 12:9.



