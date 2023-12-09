Putin just Killed the Petrodollar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Dec 8, 2023
Russian President Putin visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia on the 6th of December 2023. According to Intel, Putin signed “Currency PEG’s” with both the United Arab Emirates and with Saudi Arabia on behalf of OPEC. These Currency PEG’s “Destroyed the Petrodollar”, which then caused the US Treasuries to “become totally worthless”.
00:00 - Thank you for Giving
02:52 - U.S. Treasury Worthless
08:19 - Raw Intel
11:59 - BRICS
12:39 - Putin’s Visit to UAE
14:20 - Joseph’s Kitchen
16:43 - EMP Shield
17:29 - Miss the Mark
