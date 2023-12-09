BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Putin just Killed the Petrodollar
High Hopes
656 views • 12/09/2023

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Dec 8, 2023


Russian President Putin visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia on the 6th of December 2023. According to Intel, Putin signed “Currency PEG’s” with both the United Arab Emirates and with Saudi Arabia on behalf of OPEC. These Currency PEG’s “Destroyed the Petrodollar”, which then caused the US Treasuries to “become totally worthless”.


00:00 - Thank you for Giving

02:52 - U.S. Treasury Worthless

08:19 - Raw Intel

11:59 - BRICS

12:39 - Putin’s Visit to UAE

14:20 - Joseph’s Kitchen

16:43 - EMP Shield

17:29 - Miss the Mark


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only


Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".


Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]


Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads


Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church


Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog


Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v408736-putin-just-killed-the-petrodollar-12082023.html

presidentrussiaintelprophecysaudi arabiaputinfinancekilledopecpetrodollarbricsworthlessprophecy clubuaestan johnsonus treasuriescurrency pegs
