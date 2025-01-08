Yuval Noah Harari | "Look At the United States. Very Few People Understand the AI Revolution. Very Few People Make the Keys Decisions About the Future of Everybody. These People Like Elon Musk, Are Not Elected By Anybody."





See the Full Context for Yuval Noah Harari's comments by viewing the FULL LENGTH interview HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWXRfwUeKP4





Who Is Elon Musk? Learn More Today At: http://TimeToFreeAmerica.com/ElonMusk





Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? Learn More Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Yuval-Noah-Harari





119 Biblical Prophecies Coming to Pass Simultaneously? | Was the Bible Written to Scare Us or Prepare Us? Is Christ Returning Soon? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content





What Is The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution? https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation/





How Does The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution Work? https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-diagram/





*************************************************************************





**Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com





Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content