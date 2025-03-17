BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Did You Get Your New Name in Christ? | Christian Identity Explained
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 6 months ago

Are you living in the fullness of your identity as God’s adopted child? In this powerful devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks what it means to receive a new name as a Christian, become an heir with Christ, and embrace your calling as part of God’s eternal family. Discover how adoption into God’s Kingdom transforms your life, why suffering refines your faith, and how presenting your body as a living sacrifice unlocks spiritual renewal. Dive into key Scriptures like Romans 8:17 and Galatians 4:6-7 to understand your inheritance, and learn why being “reprogrammed” by the Holy Spirit is essential for conforming to Christ’s image. If you’ve ever questioned your purpose or longed for deeper spiritual clarity, this message is for you! 🔔 Subscribe for daily devotions and share to bless others!

Keywords
christian identitychurch of goddaily devotionrenewing your mindspiritual transformationliving sacrificesuffering with christconformed to christchristian discipleshiproderick webster sermonchristian adoptionadopted into gods familynew name in christheirs with christromans 8-17galatians 4-6reprogrammed by godacts 11-26biblical inheritancespiritual awakening new chat ai-generatedfor reference only
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Praise

00:05Anticipation of Jesus' Return

00:30Living with Jesus Forever

00:56Words From The Word: Adoption in Christ

01:45Heirs with Christ

02:28The Change of Name

03:23Called Christians and The Church

06:32Conforming to His Image

07:05Presenting Our Bodies to God

08:50Reprogramming the Adopted One

09:13Conformity to Christ

10:08Conclusion and Prayer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy