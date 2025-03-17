Did You Get Your New Name in Christ? | Christian Identity Explained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you living in the fullness of your identity as God’s adopted child? In this powerful devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks what it means to receive a new name as a Christian, become an heir with Christ, and embrace your calling as part of God’s eternal family. Discover how adoption into God’s Kingdom transforms your life, why suffering refines your faith, and how presenting your body as a living sacrifice unlocks spiritual renewal. Dive into key Scriptures like Romans 8:17 and Galatians 4:6-7 to understand your inheritance, and learn why being “reprogrammed” by the Holy Spirit is essential for conforming to Christ’s image. If you’ve ever questioned your purpose or longed for deeper spiritual clarity, this message is for you! 🔔 Subscribe for daily devotions and share to bless others!
00:00Introduction and Praise
00:05Anticipation of Jesus' Return
00:30Living with Jesus Forever
00:56Words From The Word: Adoption in Christ
01:45Heirs with Christ
02:28The Change of Name
03:23Called Christians and The Church
06:32Conforming to His Image
07:05Presenting Our Bodies to God
08:50Reprogramming the Adopted One
09:13Conformity to Christ
10:08Conclusion and Prayer