Alex Krainer Shares How To Navigate Trends Profitably

My guest in this episode is Alex Krainer. Alex is the founder of Krainer Analytics and creator of I-System Trend Following. He has worked as a market analyst, researcher, trader and hedge fund manager since 1996. Alex was born and raised in a socialist regime of former Yugoslavia, under one-party communist rule. As a 17-year old he joined a student exchange program and took up his university studies there, ultimately transferring to Switzerland on a scholarship where he completed a degree in Business and Economics. From Switzerland his path led him to Venezuela where he lived for a year and experienced his first banking crisis in 1994 when 9 of Venezuela’s 16 largest banks failed and brought the country’s economy to a grinding halt. The same year he returned to Croatia and joined the military where he served through 1995 during the last phases of Croatia’s war of independence. In 1996, upon discharge from the military, Alex took employment at an oil trading company in Monaco. In 1998 he became the head of risk and CEO in 2000. Alex had originated the firm’s research and development program in market analysis and application of neural networks and artificial intelligence in trading of financial and commodities markets. By 2007 Alex launched his own investment management business and was among the small minority of managers who generated positive investment returns (+27%) during the 2008 financial crisis. Over the following six years, his fund outperformed the Dow Jones Credit Suisse index of Blue Chip commodity futures trading funds. In 2011 Alex Joined Lee Robinson’s Altana Wealth to manage the firm’s inflation hedging strategy. In 2019 Alex created Altana Wealth’s systematic portfolio allocation strategy designed to bridge the gap between technology and finance. In more recent years, Alex also busied himself as an author. He published his first book “Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading” in 2015. In 2021 this book was selected as #1 on Financial-Expert.co.uk’s list of “The 5 Best Commodities Books for Investors and Traders.” In 2017 he published “The Grand Deception” which is available exclusively from the RedPill Press. In 2021 he published “Alex Krainer’s Trend Following Bible.”

