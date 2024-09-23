Court Case Against Unconstitutional Voting Machines, and Call to Prayer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A recent State District lawsuit filed by a veteran state election official alleges that Louisiana’s voting system is facially unconstitutional because the State uses a purely machine-based voting apparatus called Direct Recording Equipment (DRE) to count the overwhelming majority of votes cast.
Louisiana Constitution Article XI, Section 2 explicitly requires that “Ballots shall be counted publicly and preserved inviolate as provided by law until any election contests have been settled…”
UPDATE: The judge granted the Louisiana SOS a continuance, so the hearing has been rescheduled for October 11th, 2024.
For additional details, the article can be found here: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/hard-shot-across-bow-is-louisianas-voting-system/
Thank you to Chris Alexander from lacag.org