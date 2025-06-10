8-YEAR-OLD BOY KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

Ashlee Dahlberg 6 June 2025 🇺🇸 "I'm utterly heartbroken 💔. On top of it I'm beyond F*king ANGRY 😡. Stop being so damn ignorant as to not getting your children vaccinated!!

My son didn't just fall ill! My son is immunocompromised and came into contact with an UNVACCINATED child at school!! That unvaccinated child infected Liam with H flu which attacked my son so badly in just a few short hours there was nothing that could have been done! My son's brain swelled so badly from the bacteria that it cut all circulation to his brain off! All of this happened within hours! It took less than 20 hours from when his headache started to him being declared brain dead! 20 HOURS!!!! When a team of different doctors sits there and tells my family that this is an extremely rare case that they have never seen in their 30+ years being a doctor, it's not ok! When they sit there and tell us we did all the right things and brought him in sooner than most parents usually would but there is nothing they can do, ITS NOT OK! To sit there and be told my son was a 1 in a million case and that he was basically handed his death card the minute he came into contact with that UNVACCINATED child who is a carrier because of the simple fact he/she is UNVACCINATED makes me sick! Because of the ignorance of ANTI-VAXERS, I lost my one and only son. My baby boy is forever 8 because of ignorance! I will never get to hear his little laugh, get a random hug and kiss, see him having the time of his life with his friends, or get my cuddle time with my little man again! I will forever have a hole in my heart that will never be filled 😢💔"

He always got headaches... but this time was different. I was told my son, 8, would die 20 hours later

